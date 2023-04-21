Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 6,009 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

