Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 817,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,425,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.93 and its 200 day moving average is $132.55. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 60.63% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

