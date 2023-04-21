Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Issues Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 159,568 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 54,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 557,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 230,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

