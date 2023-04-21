Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Shares Down 2.7%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 50,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 93,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Latin Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

See Also

