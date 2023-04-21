Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Update

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leafly in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leafly in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leafly by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leafly in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFLY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. Leafly has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

