Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.75. 27,908,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,329,949. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $335.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.66.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

