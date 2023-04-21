Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.18.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,027. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

