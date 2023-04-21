Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,476,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. 639,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,621. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

