Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,993 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.0% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,175. The company has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.93. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

