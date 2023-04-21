Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.71. 374,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $97.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

