Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.56.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 1.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

