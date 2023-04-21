LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 616,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMAT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,243,000 after buying an additional 87,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,348,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $1,971,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.22%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.