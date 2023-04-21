Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Short Interest Update

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International
Lennox International Trading Down 0.3 %
Lennox International stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.61. The stock had a trading volume of 214,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,121. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $278.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.52.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lennox International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.
About Lennox International
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
Featured Stories
