LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Short Interest Down 13.8% in March

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LianBio by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 110,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in LianBio by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 83,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get LianBio alerts:

LianBio Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LIAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. 1,330,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,084. The firm has a market cap of $230.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.63. LianBio has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that LianBio will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.