Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Liberty Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 1,741,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,434. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

