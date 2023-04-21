Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,196,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Liberty Global by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,803 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,837,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,204,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 581,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.41.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

