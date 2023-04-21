Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Short Interest Up 14.0% in March

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Limoneira Price Performance

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.08. 7,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Limoneira had a net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Insider Transactions at Limoneira

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,539 shares in the company, valued at $651,746.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $182,545. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 151.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

