Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LECO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

LECO opened at $159.79 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.88 and a 200-day moving average of $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.