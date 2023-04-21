Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.96 EPS.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

LAD stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

