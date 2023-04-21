Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $221.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.47 and its 200 day moving average is $227.50. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $314.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.56.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.