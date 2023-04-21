Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Trading 3.8% Higher

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.37. 86,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 353,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOB. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.06%.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

