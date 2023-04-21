Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $496.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $478.00 to $496.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LMT opened at $490.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.20 and its 200 day moving average is $469.44.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

