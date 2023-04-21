Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. 56,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Logiq Trading Down 11.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

