Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. 56,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Logiq Trading Down 11.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.43.
Logiq Company Profile
Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logiq (WEYL)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.