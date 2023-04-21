Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.56. 98,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 239,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $780.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.
