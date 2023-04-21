Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.56. 98,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 239,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $780.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $2,796,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

