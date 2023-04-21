Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.0662 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Loom Network has a total market cap of $74.97 million and $94.03 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

