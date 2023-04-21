Loop Capital Increases Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $600.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSM. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.80.

NYSE TSM opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $100.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,743,000 after buying an additional 147,774 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,902,000 after buying an additional 394,914 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after buying an additional 523,674 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

