Loop Capital Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $410.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $415.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s current price.

POOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.50.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $332.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. Pool has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $473.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.48 and its 200 day moving average is $335.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,875,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

