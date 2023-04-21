Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW) Short Interest Down 12.4% in March

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lottery.com Price Performance

LTRYW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 64,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,231. Lottery.com has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.