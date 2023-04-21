Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,730,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 24,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LU shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

Shares of NYSE LU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 11,411,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,779,192. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. Lufax has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after buying an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,846,000 after buying an additional 288,750 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,358,000 after buying an additional 178,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $29,422,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

