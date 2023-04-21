Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Bank of America

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LULU. Argus reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $405.38.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $376.71 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $392.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 161,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

