Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Bank of America

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LULU. Argus reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $405.38.
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $376.71 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $392.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 161,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
