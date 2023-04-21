Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Barclays reduced their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.93.

Lumentum stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42. Lumentum has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

