M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.81

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.81 and last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 128980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.43.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,310. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

