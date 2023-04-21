Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Update

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 82.9% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 46,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

Shares of MCBC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $337.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.66. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

Featured Stories

