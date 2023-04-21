Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Nutanix by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Nutanix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nutanix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Nutanix stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

