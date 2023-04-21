Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 309.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after buying an additional 440,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 376.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 361,187 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 777.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 295,860 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $8,440,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after buying an additional 150,810 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Director Katherine Oliver acquired 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.90 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

