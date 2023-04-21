Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
OFG Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $168.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.
Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp
In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at $882,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.