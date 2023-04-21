Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,686 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,686 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,115,000. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 911,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,136,000 after purchasing an additional 281,440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $116,801. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $60.93 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

