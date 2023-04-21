Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Banner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Banner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Banner Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Banner stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.23 million. Banner had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Featured Stories

