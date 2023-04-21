Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.97 per share, with a total value of $325,889.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $325,889.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock worth $514,609 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LKFN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading

