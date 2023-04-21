Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,646,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,896,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $293,237.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,338,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCOR opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

