Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 26,361 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

