Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $513,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTGC opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 205.27%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.