Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.86

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 43523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 46.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.08. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $642.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.35 million.

In related news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.