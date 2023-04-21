Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $58.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE MGA opened at $53.03 on Monday. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Magna International by 10.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,990,000 after purchasing an additional 181,344 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,262,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Magna International by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,136 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.