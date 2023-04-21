Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Down 14.3%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating) dropped 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 115,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 46,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100%-owned Great Northern Project comprising two claim blocks, which includes Great Northern and Viking Zones covering an area of 13,775 hectares located in western Newfoundland.

