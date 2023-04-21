Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Volume Hits $89,134.11

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and $89,134.11 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00029330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018972 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,089.30 or 1.00056697 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000667 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $89,007.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

