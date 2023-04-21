Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MHNC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%.

