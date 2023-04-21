MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,798 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 187,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

NYSE:MAA opened at $149.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $215.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

