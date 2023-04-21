MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after buying an additional 124,687 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.72 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

