MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.44. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

